DENVER (CBS4) – Safeway joined other grocery store chains in restricting how many people are in the store at one time. King Soopers made that change earlier this week.
In Colorado Safeways, about 30% of normal capacity will be allowed. The stores are also going to have one way aisles as an effort to increase social distancing.
Last month, grocery stores designated certain hours for seniors to shop before other shoppers. They also installed plexiglass partitions between clerks and customers, as well as six-foot distancing tape on the floors to ensure shoppers space out.
