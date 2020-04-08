(CBS4) — There is a free online seminar for job seekers on Thursday. Experts will be discussing all the free resources available to people who are looking for work.
The Job Search: Free Resources starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will be led by Andrew Hudson and CJ Juleff, who oversees the Jefferson County Workforce Center. During the state’s stay at home order, the workforce center is still offering many of their free services, including virtual career coaching and online webinars.
“There are various aspects to job seeking that will make you a more successful job seeker: from resumes and cover letters, interviewing and networking, self branding and marketing yourself to employers,” Hudson stated.
“This seminar is for ALL professionals, young and old, to become better job seekers,” Hudson stated. “We will talk about the various challenges of job seeking as well as strategies that can help you land more interviews. We will also discuss the many different resources and opportunities for job seekers as they navigate their way through the many elements of their job search.”
Thursday’s online event has room for thousands of participants.
CLICK HERE to register for The Job Search: Free Resources.