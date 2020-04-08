MEEKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are monitoring hot spots after a fire broke out in Lions Canyon about three miles east of Meeker. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It has burned 229 acres, about 29 acres on Bureau of Land Management land. Investigators said one storage facility was destroyed in the fire.
It’s not known what started the fire but it did appear to start near a trailer house which was destroyed. Because the fire spread on federal land, there will be an investigation.
The sheriff’s office said morale was high among the firefighters last evening as the fire laid down, going on to say they were happy to be out of their homes and helping their community.
People in the area can expect to see smoke from the area until the mop up is complete.