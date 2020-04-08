



– The Bass Pro Shops at Northfield Stapleton was ordered to close Wednesday by Denver officials. The business violated Denver’s stay-at-home order, according to an order to vacate posted on the store window.

CBS4 has reached out to Denver’s Joint Information Center and the Denver City Attorney’s office to learn how Bass Pro Shops violated the stay-at-home order. Officials issued a warning to the business on Tuesday.

A Bass Pro employee tells CBS4 the store was in the middle of processing several background checks for firearms. It’s unclear if the company plans to appeal the order to vacate.

Last week, the Appliance Factory located at 1045 Zuni Street was shut down by Denver officials for not complying with the city’s stay-at-home order. Officials cited the business four times for allowing in-store retail operations.

Appliance Factory’s CEO, Chuck Ewing, insists the store is an essential business. He provided the following statement to CBS4:

“We provide an essential service – you can’t get your appliances through the big box stores right now for weeks at a time, and Coloradans can’t be without their refrigerators, ranges and laundry products. We are the only Denver appliance company that can provide these critical products within one or two days. Appliance retailers are deemed an essential business by Homeland Security, and we look forward to working with Governor Polis and Mayor Hancock to ensure Coloradans have their household necessities.”

Residents who suspect that someone is violating the stay-at-home order should first contact their local public health agency to report any concerns. Residents may also file a report with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office by emailing covid19@coag.gov if local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive.

For more information about the public health order and how it is enforced, click here.