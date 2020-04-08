



– Health care workers across the state are using every tool they have to stop the spread of coronavirus in hospitals. That includes finding a replacement for sanitizing wipes that are in high demand.

Mark Gokowski is a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Colorado Denver.

“This would be extremely valuable because this would help breakdown those infections that are spread so quickly,” he said.

Gokowski and his father designed and built the first automatic disinfecting system for the medical field. Right now, hospitals and health care clinics rely largely on sanitizing wipes to disinfect different items.

“This unit can very quickly disinfect all of the ordinary items that doctors and patients use, things like cell phones, tablets, stethoscopes or pens,“ Gokowski said.

They’ve partnered with Sterifre Medical, Inc. to develop the unit that is no bigger than a microwave oven. It can hold eight to 10 items depending on the size and doesn’t use heat, which makes it safe for electronics.

Sterifre CEO Rick Shea says the need was already there, but with the rapid spread of COVID-19, it’s needed now more than ever.

“Our consumable will last for two to three weeks in a normal hospital setting, so one consumable equals about 22 containers of disinfecting wipes,” Shea said, “This device will be a life saver for our brave men and women on the front line.”

Typically a regulatory review process could take all year, but in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the EPA is expediting their application. If approved, the device could go into production in a matter of weeks.

“We are anxious to get in this COVID-19 fight and this product can really make a big difference in the health care environment today,” Shea said.