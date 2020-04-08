



– Colorado health care workers remain cautiously optimistic about what the coronavirus surge could look like in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, inside one Denver metro area hospital, there was a small glimmer of hope.

CBS4 met with staff at Presbyterian St. Luke’s at the end of March who said, at the time, they were prepared for hospitalizations to rise. On Tuesday, the staff at PSL gathered for the discharge of the first COVID-19 patient admitted to their hospital.

Even more compelling to the story– the patient they saved? A staff member of 36 years.

The hospital posted on its Facebook page Tuesday:

“The healthcare team @Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center celebrates their first adult #COVID19 patient discharge. Cherpao Lee holds a special place in the staff’s hearts as he’s worked at the hospital for 36 years as part of the food and nutrition services team.

While Lee contracted the virus in the community, he knew his hospital family would take good care of him.

‘I want to thank all of the nurses, the doctors and food services for providing for me and helping me with this. It has been a difficult time, but I know a lot of people care about me and pray for me, and I want to thank them,’ Lee said.

We are so #grateful for your recovery, Mr. Lee. We hope to see you back soon, just not as a patient!”