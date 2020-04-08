Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– During the stay at home order for Colorado, some people have reported cases of police impersonators. Now, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler says some of those cases aren’t real.
Those cases include a woman who made up the story to pressure her employer a letter indicating that her job is essential and that is allowed to drive.
Anyone who is concerned about a police officer or sheriff’s deputy is urged to call 911 from safe location to validate the officer’s actions.