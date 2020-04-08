



– Businesses ordered to close their doors in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic are turning to private security firms to make sure buildings and inventory remain safe and secure, even when nobody is there. It’s also a time for many in search of employment to hone their job searching skills.

Rick Buchholz, Director of Recruiting-Southwest Region for Allied Universal says added demand has them hiring thousands of positions across the nation with more than 50 of those jobs available across the Front Range.

“Don’t just look at this as a job. You might come in thinking that you might want to do this temporarily and we’re hoping that you’re going to come on board and find that this is a great company with great growth and future and great opportunities for advancement and take advantage of that career path and make a career in our industry,” said Buchholz.

Visit www.aus.com/careers to apply.

A seminar for job seekers will be Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m. Andrew Hudson will be hosting the event. He will be joined by CJ Juleff from the Jefferson County Workforce Center and they will be talking about how to hone your skills as a job seeker.

They have 10,000 spots available but you do have to preregister.

LINK: The Job Search: Free Resources