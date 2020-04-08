Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools students will complete this school year with remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some of those students will receive a credit/no credit instead of a letter grade for those classes, at least for older students.
DPS announced last week that all in-person learning was cancelled for the remainder of the school year. Teachers will determine if a high school student will receive credit based on their completion of a large final project like an essay or presentation.
Graduating seniors final GPAs will be based on their fall 2019 GPA.
More guidance for elementary and middle school students will be released next week.