DENVER (CBS4) – Red Rocks’ tradition of a sunrise service will continue on, albeit in a different form, in the midst of a global pandemic. For the 73rd year, The Colorado Council of Churches will host a service at Red Rocks, but will take it online instead of in-person.
The Easter Sunrise Service will be pre-recorded and available online no later than 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 12th. The service will be available on the CCC website.
The message this year will be delivered by Reverend Dr. Miguel De La Torre, an ordained Southern Baptist preacher and professor at the Iliff School of Theology in Denver. Several other worship leaders and musical performers will be featured, as well.