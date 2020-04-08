DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will speak about the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon from the governor’s residence in Denver. It is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. and it will be available for live viewing on CBS4 as well as on CBSN Denver.
On Monday the governor extended the statewide stay-at-home order to April 26.
About the Colorado stay-at-home order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.
Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only non-essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.
How to watch
Date: Wednesday, April 8
CBS4 News air the governor’s news conference. It can also be viewed on CBSN Denver.
CBS4 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. will have full coverage of the governor’s announcement.
