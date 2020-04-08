Comments
(CBS4) – Domino’s restaurants across Colorado are going to give away 25,000 pizzas next week. More than 125 stores in the Denver metro area, as well as in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, will each donate 200 pizzas to hospitals and medical centers.
The pizzas will also go to children who are remote learning and to grocery store workers and health departments.
The hope is to give them some joy through food.
