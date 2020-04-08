



– This time of year, food trucks typically see a lot of business. Since they are considered an essential service, they’re still going, but they depend on crowds, and they aren’t there.

Brad Brutlag runs Big Stuff Food Truck. He tells us he’s trying to stay afloat so he can pay people who work for him. So far he’s made cuts to his prep — meaning he’s buying less food to cook.

He’s also harnessing the power of social media and advertising stops to local neighborhoods, offering 10-15% off to patrons, and 50% for first responders and health care professionals. However, he tell us it’s still not enough to generate the number of customers he needs.

“I have heard a lot of people saying that they think we are in a better position but you know it’s just a matter of getting the word out there right now. It’s really tough, for me personally, I’m kind of the new to the scene. I just opened Dec. 21. It’s been hard to get to the customers to come to the truck. I’m still learning. Other food trucks seem to be doing OK. But I do see a lot of people still scrounging for money online,” said Brutlag.

Of course, with the stay at home order in effect, few people are going out and about, and food trucks have restrictions requiring them to park away from existing restaurants.

“Most of the places have canceled. We had a lot of office parks and of course there’s nobody in the offices anymore, they’re working from home so there’s really not much of a point for food trucks to be out to serve five people.”

Despite the odds stacked against Brutlag, he’s optimistic that once people can leave their homes, the business will be back on track.