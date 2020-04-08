



– The coronavirus pandemic is scary for most of us, but imagine being the parent of a baby who already suffers from a compromised immune system and respiratory issues. This is the reality facing a Grand Junction family many of you already know.

CBS4 has followed little Maisie’s incredible journey since last summer. The miracle baby who is thriving despite her almost fatal diagnosis. Now CBS4 is checking in with the family to see how they are handling this crisis.

Maisie’s mom, Ciji Green, is doing everything she can think of to keep the COVID-19 out of their home and away from Maisie.

Green told CBS4 she “had heightened concerns” months before most Americans realized the dangers we now are all to aware of as the virus spreads.

“I started to hear things about China in January, I knew it was a big deal, so we started preparing, buying medical supplies we would need for Maisie. We bought masks, all to keep us safe,” Green said.

That preparation along with moving doctors visits to telehealth has allowed the family to keep healthy so far. But it hasn’t been easy. Maisie’s four siblings haven’t been allowed to be around other people, for fear they may bring the virus home.

While the social distancing and constant hand washing is new to many of us. It was already a way of life for them.

“We were already on high alert, already washing and practicing social distancing. We knew it was flu season. All of this could be disastrous if Maisie gets sick,” Green explained.

While they don’t know exactly what this virus would do to kids like Maisie with similar diagnosis. Doctors don’t want to find out what COVID-19 could do.

“We are scared, it’s a respiratory disease, don’t know how it would affect her, she has lung issues, already on a ventilator to help her breath sometimes, we don’t know what would happen to her lungs.”

Maisie’s family continues to hunker down and wait out this virus, weathering the storms like they have done her entire short life. They are leaning on each other and praying the virus spares them.