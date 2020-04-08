Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge Brewery is partnering with a local nonprofit to feed hospital workers on the front line of the Coronavirus pandemic. The brewery, based in Breckenridge, is matching any meals bought for healthcare workers.
Those wishing to buy a $10 meal for front line healthcare workers at three hospitals in the south metro area can do so here. The brewery will match purchased meals, prepare them at their Farmhouse Restaurant off Santa Fe Drive, and deliver them to the hospital.
The initial goal was 500 meals for Littleton Adventist Hospital. That goal has already been met, so the brewery is adding more hospitals, including the Highlands Ranch Hospital and the CU Anschutz Internal Medicine Resident Team at both University Hospital and the Aurora Veteran’s Affairs Hospital.
Each month, the brewery will match up to 250 donations to meet its goal of 500 meals per month for hospital workers.