Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail police are looking for a group of accused thieves that stole from a lodge in the middle of the night. Police hope photos might identify them.
Two men and a woman entered the Evergreen Lodge on Sunday night at 10:50 p.m. and stayed inside until about 1:30 a.m. They left with tools and a computer worth $770.
They got away in a vehicle and headed toward the Main Vail roundabout.
If you know more about the case, you’re asked to contact Det. Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com