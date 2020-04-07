



Many of the major decisions in our country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic are coming from Colorado Springs. It’s there the U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) is managing the Department of Defense’s response to the crisis, all while keeping America safe from enemy attacks.

On Tuesday, Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Commander with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and USNORTHCOM, held a virtual press briefing regarding recent contributions to the “Whole of America” COVID-19 response.

“We’re used to maybe providing assistance for a hurricane ravaged area, where maybe a couple states are impacted, this is affecting our whole nation and Colorado is not exempt from this,” O’Shaughnessy said. “While we continue to provide national-level assistance, we have to maintain our ability to operate here in Colorado, so we have taken some actions to be able to do that.”

According to USNORTHCOM’s mission, it deters, detects, and defeats threats to the United States, conducts security cooperation activities with allies and partners, and supports civil authorities. Currently, the threat is a respiratory disease, but O’Shaughnessy described a war-like approach to fighting it.

“We’re definitely treating this as a large military campaign, and it starts with our Commander in Chief,” O’Shaughnessy said. “He’s declared war on COVID-19, and that’s exactly how we’re treating it.”

This week, USNORTHCOM sent about 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical providers around the country. Some will work at field hospitals in Washington, while others will aide in New York City hospitals, as well as two relief-providing Naval ships sent to New York and Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, CBS New York reported that the first crew member on the USNS Comfort tested positive for the virus, soon after becoming a COVID-19 treatment facility. He or she has been isolated from other members and patients, and the Navy says there is no impact on the ship’s mission or ability to receive patients.

O’Shaughnessy acknowledged the risk providers are facing and said USNORTHCOM is providing proper equipment and support.

“Of course, we’re giving our team the training, the equipment, the personal protective equipment, to ensure their safety, but clearly they are at risk. We understand that. They understand that. That’s part of their commitment to their nation,” O’Shaughnessy said.

In Colorado Springs, the command is taking its own precautions, applying social distancing measures on Peterson Air Force Base. It’s even moved crew members around to other buildings, including the Cold War Era Cheyenne Mountain Complex.

O’Shaughnessy made it clear Tuesday – the public’s social distancing efforts will make his troops’ response around the country safer and easier.

“The actions that this team has taken right here in Colorado Springs is having a national level impact,” he said. “Some of the support we get from the local community is absolutely instrumental in our ability to do that national level response.”

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado