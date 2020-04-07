Comments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBS4) – Former All-Star Todd Helton has served two days’ jail time as part of a DUI plea deal. Helton played for the Rockies for 17 years from 1997 to 2013.
Helton pleaded guilty to a first-offense misdemeanor DUI and served 48 hours behind bars as part of his sentence. He will be on probation for 11 months and 29 days, had his driver’s license suspended for a year, had to pay a $350 fine, and attended a Victim Impact Panel.
He crashed his vehicle on March 18, 2019, in Knox County, Tennessee. No other vehicles were involved and no one was hurt.
Shortly after his retirement in 2013, Helton had another DUI arrest near his Brighton home.