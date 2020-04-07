



– The sun is out. Plenty of people are exercising in parks all over Colorado. Spring is in the air and so are outdoor allergens.

Owen Thilly is well aware that tree pollen is everywhere.

“When the trees start popping, I always start to get the itchy eyes, sneezing runny nose,” Thilly said.

July Tran has had all of those symptoms plus soreness and shortness of breath.

“I’m not clear if it’s COVID-19 related or if it’s my allergies that are normally happening,” Tran told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

In the midst of the pandemic, it is not surprising that some people with seasonal allergies are concerned their symptoms could be coronavirus. The experts say your history will help you decide.

“Have you always suffered from seasonal allergies? Is springtime always kind of a time when you’re having symptoms?” asked Dr. Kanao Otsu, allergist/immunologist at National Jewish Health.

If so, Dr. Otsu said you are probably suffering from allergies.

If the symptoms are all new to you and they include fever, body aches and cough she said, “You could have a mild presentation of COVID-19.”

Tran did the right thing and contacted a doctor.

She was told, “It could be allergies, could be COVID-19 but not severe enough to be tested.”

The confusion involving coronavirus symptoms may linger.

Tree pollen is just the first allergy offender and runs through May. Grass pollen follows and lasts through August. Weed pollen begins mid-August and lasts until the first hard freeze in the fall.

