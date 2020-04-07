Comments
LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – People across Colorado are finding creative ways to stage celebrations during the stay-at-home order that’s in place across the state. The latest example came this week in Louisville, where Bridget Robinson was celebrating her 13th birthday.
Robinson couldn’t hold a party with her friends due to the coronavirus situation, so neighbors decided to stage a small parade. They drove by in their cars with honks, waves, pom poms and signs as Bridget looked on in delight from her front yard.
Chances are, Robinson won’t be forgetting her 13th birthday anytime soon.
