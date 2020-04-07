Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Lottery winners now have longer to claim their winning tickets. Claims can now be made by appointment.
The two options normally available to winners are to mail winning tickets into the claims office or travel to the drive-through, appointment-only claims office in Pueblo.
Now, winners can hold their tickets longer than the 180-day statutory holding period.
This week, the Lottery received state approval to set up an appointment at a drive-through touchless claims office in Pueblo. Appointments must be set by calling 1-800-999-2959.
The governor’s executive order was issued through April 30. If emergency conditions extend beyond that date, the governor can extend the executive order for 30 days at a time.