(CBS4) — More than a hundred municipal elections are being held across Colorado. You are allowed to leave home to vote during the stay-at-home order.
The governor has issued guidance for municipal clerks to help keep people safe. Anyone going to vote should maintain social distancing. In-person voters are encouraged to go during “off peak” times.
And the election staff is asked to frequently clean any surfaces and voting machines.
CBS4 political specialist Shaun Boyd says it’s especially important to vote in this election because there are multiple local measures that will determine how funding is spent on issues related to the coronavirus.
