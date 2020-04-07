WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife experts at the Standley Lake Recreation Area say a pair of bald eagles have been defending their eggs from another bald eagle. They say the eggs typically hatch this week.
A female intruder has been attacking the nest since Monday afternoon and appeared to have pecked at the eggs Monday night.
Wildlife officials say dad has been incubating and even rolled the eggs. The hope is the eggs are still healthy.
Tuesday morning, a female eagle appeared with blood on its face and feet. Officials are not sure if this is the intruder or the mother. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials suspect it is the mother because the father did not attack her.
The father, sitting on top of the eggs, was apparently making noise as the female perched above him.
If she is not the mother, wildlife officials believe the mother is somewhere alone recovering.
Bald eagles are federally protected. There is a blind on the north side of the park where residents can view the birds from a safe distance. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, all parks and recreation facilities are closed in Westminster.