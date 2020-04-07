Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people traveling through Denver International Airport continues to drop as the nation is told to make only essential trips.
DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people traveling through Denver International Airport continues to drop as the nation is told to make only essential trips.
DIA says the number of people who went through TSA checkpoints was down 94 percent compared to the same week last year. That follows the national trend.
The airport has closed one of its six runways as well as the north security checkpoint.
DIA is closing valet parking on April 10. That means no new cars will be parked but an attendant will continue retrieve vehicles dropped off before the closure.
The east economy lot is closed to the public and being used for employee parking. That means employees do not have to be bused helping with social distancing.
A number of restaurants and lounges have closed as well.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado