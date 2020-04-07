



– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Tuesday announced several developments in the city’s urgent efforts to help the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak. Included among those was the news that an auxiliary shelter will be set up inside the National Western Complex.

Hancock said the shelter at the National Western’s Hall of Education will “provide 24/7 services and physical distancing needs” for as many as 600 men and individuals identifying as men. Meals, showers and laundry will be provided.

He also formally announced that the Colorado National Guard will assist the city at the shelter, as well as other shelters the city has set up.

“Gov. Jared Polis has approved our request to deploy 250 National Guard members to our existing shelter facilities to support the staff and trained professionals at these locations. And to support their guests in the best way possible during this crisis,” Polis said.

Hancock told CBS4 earlier he has been working on solutions for homeless people — who are unable to follow the stay-at-home order — with city council members, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, and state delegates for the past three weeks.

Hancock also said he has worked with other mayors across the country to find the best ways to protect homeless populations from further spread of the virus.

The city has been working with hotels to provide rooms for homeless during the crisis as well. Several hundred motel rooms so far have been secured and 120 are currently set up “for respite care.” A total of 97 of those were occupied on Monday night, Hancock said. A recreation center is also being used as a day shelter for as many as 200 homeless women, and a facility is also set up with 48 beds “for people who are symptomatic.”

