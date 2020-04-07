CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) — More relief could be coming to farmers in Colorado. Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet are asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to step in.

It would ensure food operations continue during the pandemic.

The senators are asking for deadline extensions, loan payment deferrals, and suspended foreclosures.

