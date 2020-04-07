Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated coronavirus case data on Tuesday afternoon. There are now 5,429 positive cases, although the actual number is more than likely far greater.
The number of deaths reported jumped to 179 from 150 on Monday; there are 1,079 hospitalizations, up 85 from Monday.
Denver and Arapahoe Counties are the top two with the most cases (884 and 718 respectively).
CDPHE says they have not been able to compile data about the number of recoveries as many Coloradans are not getting tested, therefore that number would be greater than what would be known.
Denver and El Paso Counties recorded the most deaths (31 and 28 respectively).
On Tuesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the city is taking urgent steps to help the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak.
