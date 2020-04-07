DENVER (CBS4) – Small businesses across the Denver metro are getting a much-needed boost during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to community groups determined to help them stay afloat.
The Center for Community Wealth Building has been working for over a year with local companies owned by women and minorities to help them gain momentum. Now, in the time of COVID-19, the nonprofit is amplifying those efforts.
CCWB has catering partners ready to provide meals to front line workers in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses.
“There is a sense of gratitude in me, but also a sense of responsibility. I truly believe that we’ve been given a lot and this is the time to think about how we can give to others and how we can uplift,” explained Executive Director Yessica Holguin.
The organization encourages community members, namely employers, to support these small businesses by purchasing catered meals.
“And truly create a system where everybody can thrive. We are being given an opportunity through this pandemic to look at ways of how our actions impact others. So I am constantly reminded that what I do today makes a difference,” said Holguin.
The menus feature a variety of cuisines offered at discounted prices for workplaces. To learn more and check out the menus, visit CCWB’s website.
