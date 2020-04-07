DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies are hitting home runs for the community during a time of great need. The team, along with players and fans, have donated more than $500,000 to area food banks.
The Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation announced Tuesday that during last Friday’s “Stay at Home Opener,” the team, players, and fans totaled $502,425 for food banks in Colorado and Wyoming.
A total of 1,134 fans made online donations. Several players chipped in as well. First baseman Daniel Murphy donated $100,000 to the cause. Altogether, fans and players donated $202,425. The Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation pledged a $300,000 match and donated the entire amount, bringing the grand total to $502,425.
All the money will be donated to regional food banks across Colorado and Wyoming. Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling said the donation would provide the equivalent of 2 million meals across the two states. Due to the Coronavirus impact, the food bank expects to feed double the amount of their normal clients over the next three to six months. In a non-emergency situation, the food bank normally provides 155,000 meals in a single day.
The Rockies’ “Stay at Home Opener” aired on AT&T SportsNet last Friday afternoon during what would have been the Rockies’ home opener. The virtual game comprised of the most memorable innings of Rockies home openers.
“This was a team effort,” Rockies Owner/Chairman/CEO Dick Monfort said in a news release. “I want to give a big shout out to our staff – most of whom are working from their homes – our players, coaching staff, AT&T SportsNet, and of course, our fans for supporting this effort. These funds will feed a lot of people across Colorado and Wyoming, and it is thanks to you all.”