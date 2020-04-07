Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A third Colorado Avalanche player tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The National Hockey League made the announcement on Tuesday.
The leagues says the player, who is not identified, is in self-isolation.
They add the player has not had close contact with any other Avs players or staff.
ESPN reports he is the eighth NHL player with COVID-19. The five remaining cases are Senators players. The two teams played each other in California in March.
