CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

(CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller was one of eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team which was announced on Monday. Miller joins tackle Joe Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda, quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, defensive end J.J. Watt, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and kicker Justin Tucker as the other unanimous selections.

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos watches the instant replay after sacking quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers during play at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 11, 2012 in Charlotte.

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos watches the instant replay after sacking quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers during play at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 11, 2012 in Charlotte. (credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The team was voted on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

Former Bronco Chris Harris Jr. was also on the All-Decade Team.

Players were eligible for the All-Decade team if they received Pro Bowl, All-Pro or All-Conference honors from 2010-2019.

Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick were selected as coaches for the All-Decade team.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply