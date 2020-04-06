Comments
(CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller was one of eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team which was announced on Monday. Miller joins tackle Joe Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda, quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, defensive end J.J. Watt, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and kicker Justin Tucker as the other unanimous selections.
The team was voted on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee.
Former Bronco Chris Harris Jr. was also on the All-Decade Team.
Players were eligible for the All-Decade team if they received Pro Bowl, All-Pro or All-Conference honors from 2010-2019.
Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick were selected as coaches for the All-Decade team.