DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to address the state of Colorado on Monday evening about the coronavirus outbreak. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and it will be available for viewing on CBS4 as well as on CBSN Denver.
Polis’s office has not stated yet what the major topics of the address will be, but there is some speculation that the governor will extend the statewide stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on Saturday.
“We know this is a very severe step of stay at home … so we use the best science and data we have to target this most radical thing — people staying home — to be the minimal length and to be timed during the optimal time to reduce the spread,” Polis told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd last week.
About the Colorado stay-at-home order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 11.
Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only non-essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.
