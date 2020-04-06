Comments
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A music teacher at Emerald Elementary School in Broomfield has become a viral sensation after posting a song about the trials of distance learning. Diana Sorbo re-wrote the words to the Beatles’ hit, “Help,” with lyrics including “Is anyone on this Google chat around? Why does this Google Hangout have no sound?”
Sorbo says she thought only her mother would watch but it’s already been shared more than 16,000 times.
She also shared on Facebook, “We clearly need a bit of ridiculous, some joy and perhaps a chuckle right now.”
And the song even includes some positivity as she sings, “At least now I can teach now lying down. I miss my classroom where I could just shut my door.”
