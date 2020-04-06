



– Goodwill is one of many organizations showing we are in this together during the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, it dug deep in donation piles to fill a big need for the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association.

A much-needed delivery arrived at the Arvada office of the CVNA this past Tuesday. Inside the big box truck were 450 pounds of medical scrubs, all cleaned, packaged and ready for those on the front lines of a pandemic.

The dropoff couldn’t have come at a better time. Recently, supplies at the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association have been running low.

“Number one, we couldn’t afford it. We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3),” said Eric Wolf, a nurse with CVNA. “The other is, things are getting bought up.”

Every day, the CVNA’s nurses head into homes of sick and aging patients, but in the time of COVID-19, proper gear is more important than ever.

The latest donation of scrubs came courtesy of Goodwill of Colorado.

“We received scrubs as part of clothing donations from time to time, so we scouted all 40-plus of our stores across Colorado and were able to scrounge up all of the scrubs that we had in store here,” said Bradd Hafer, communications manager for Goodwill of Colorado.

It comes as Goodwill is struggling too. Currently all store locations are closed, and revenue related to sales of donated items, which funds much of the organization’s programs and services, is low.

“We are weathering the storm, but more than that we are trying to look for ways to proactively continue our mission to assist others in need,” said Hafer.

With the donation, CVNA nurses can now wear multiple pairs of scrubs per day, allowing them to change after each patient if needed. The organization is still in need of other donations, such as gowns, masks for patients, and food for patients who can’t go to the store themselves.

“One, we want to get our workers protected as much as we can. Two, we want to protect our patients, said Wolf.

While Goodwill stores are closed, they are still accepting donations at many drop off locations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day. Volunteers will grab donated items right from your car so you don’t have to get out.

You can find the nearest Goodwill location on the organization’s website.