DENVER (CBS4) — A 6-year-old boy in Denver wanted to have a lemonade stand over the weekend, but his mom explained that it wasn’t a good idea during the coronavirus pandemic. Bennett Stabrawa decided to set up a booth anyway, but instead of selling lemonade he shared kindness by waving to people who passed by.
“I thought it would make their day very nice so they would have a happy day,” Bennett said in a video taped by his mother, Kate Stabrawa.
He said he enjoyed waving to dogs and people.
“I got 228 waves back,” Bennett said.
Bennett had a great answer when asked what he liked about waving to people.
“I hope everybody can slow down on their work that they have to do so they don’t have to do stuff so fast,” he said.
