DENVER (CBS4) – Spring break is over for students at Denver Public Schools. The district will begin remote learning on Tuesday. Earlier this month, DPS announced schools would stay closed through the rest of the school year.
More than 92,000 students will log on to their virtual classrooms and get to work. Superintendent Susana Cordova said DPS will be more flexible with grading during this time. Instead of a letter grade, the district will switch to a pass/fail system.
DPS teachers are using one of three methods to teach students remotely:
-
- The first option is for teachers to use district-created modules – either online modules or via textbooks, activities and work packets – to continue learning. Teachers would host office hours by phone or using technology to support students and families in the learning.
- The second option is a hybrid approach where teachers create learning plans for students using district materials in an online platform such as and share them with students for their use on a daily or weekly basis in a “self-paced” format. Teachers would still host office hours using the platforms and provide students with feedback.
- The third option is a fully digital classroom, where teachers online courses, and students participate in the class on a regular schedule much like their normal school day.
On Tuesday, DPS is also launching a new, enhanced weekday meal delivery program. Yellow school buses will deliver meals to schools and community locations throughout the city for the remainder of the school year. They will stop at each site for 20-30 minutes to hand out breakfast and lunch. On Fridays, weekend breakfast and lunch are also available for pickup.
In addition, Food for Thought Denver is providing Powersacks at all DPS Grab-and-Go sites, every Friday until circumstances change. Each Powersack will contain enough non-perishable food for a family of four for two days. These sacks are available for anyone in need, not just for DPS students.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado