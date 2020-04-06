DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver has extended its stay-at-home order until April 30. That includes a ban on mass gatherings through the rest of the month.
“I am very proud and thankful for all the Denver residents who are staying at home and practicing physical distancing,” Mayor Hancock said in a news release extending the order.
“I know this hasn’t been easy for many, but given the current data and advice from experts about the spread of COVID-19 in our community and across the country, these are the actions that are going to get us on the other side of this curve and protect the health of as many people as possible.”
The order was set to expire on April 11.
As of Monday, Denver had 6,090 contacts with businesses and residents about complying with the stay at home order.
It has issued 1,796 warnings and handed out 14 citations.