(CBS4) — U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs is deploying a thousand Air Force and Navy medical providers to New York City — the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
“While we face and work to mitigate the serious challenges posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic, USNORTHCOM continues our sacred mission of defending our Nation, while also contributing forces as part of the whole-of-America response,” said Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.
Nearly 300 soldiers will work from the Javits Center — one of the largest convention centers in the nation.
The rest will deploy to other areas around the state.
Last week, the USNS Comfort arrived in New York City to help with coronavirus relief efforts. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Navy hospital ship brings 1,000 hospital beds and 1,200 personnel. The hospital ship will be used for patients who do not have COVID-19.