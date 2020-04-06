



— King Soopers announced new limits on the number of customers allowed in each store during the coronavirus pandemic, to further encourage physical distancing. Beginning April 7, each store will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity.

“King Soopers introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

“As an illustration, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under King Soopers new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet,” officials stated. “King Soopers will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.”

King Soopers has already taken other measures to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including the addition of plexiglass partitions between cashiers and customers. King Soopers is also encouraging associates to wear protective masks and gloves. Officials said the retailer has ordered masks for associates nationwide, and all locations should have them by the end of this week. King Soopers is also asking associates to closely monitor their health and take their temperature at home prior to coming to work.

“If they experience symptoms, including a fever, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider and stay home,” officials stated. “Under its expanded COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines, associates self-isolating or experiencing symptoms as verified by a health care professional are eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days).”

The retailer started testing temperature checks in its distribution centers several weeks ago and is beginning to expand associate temperature checks to stores.

