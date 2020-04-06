Comments
(CBS4) – One of the best things we can do to keep everyone healthy is stay home. However, for thousands of Coloradans, that isn’t their reality. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, has now launched a new effort to thank the people working in “essential” roles for their sacrifice.
Crow’s new website is called “Thank Yous for Local Heroes.” It invites constituents of Colorado’s sixth district, which is Aurora-based, to submit digital notes and drawings for doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store employees and other essential workers.
For the program, Crow’s office is partnering with various stakeholders throughout the district to deliver the cards.
His staff says, in part, “As parents, we are teaching our kids that not all heroes wear capes. Kids, and all Coloradans, are invited to write a note and, if you’d like, add a picture or drawing to show your thanks.”
If you’d like to show your appreciation, visit Crow’s special website.