Colorado Springs, COLO (CBS4) – People 65 and older who are showing serious symptoms of COVID-19 can now get tested in El Paso County. They can go to the testing site on South Union Boulevard. It opened near Memorial Park last week.
At first it was only for health care workers and first responders. Thanks to money from FEMA, the drive-up site was able to expand to those residents most at risk from coronavirus.
It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The message from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment remains as follows for anyone in the public experiencing symptoms.
“If you have only mild symptoms, self-isolate and don’t wait for a test,” Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander, said.