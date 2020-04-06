LIVE UPDATEGov. Jared Polis addresses Colorado on coronavirus pandemic
RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) – A private plane departed Centennial Airport at noon Friday and crossed the state to deliver a medical ventilator unit near the Colorado-Utah border.

Rangely District Hospital received the ventilator. It replaces another unit that was suited for home health care and not sufficient for the long-term care that patient suffering from coronavirus symptoms might require, Rangely CEO Kyle Wren told CBS4.

(credit: Colorado Hospital Association)

Rio Blanco County announced its first positive COVID-19 test on April 2nd.

(credit: Rangely District Hospital/Facebook)

The flight and delivery came courtesy two non-profit organizations, Angel Flights West and Project C.U.R.E. The Colorado Hospital Association and the Government PPE Task Force assisted.

A ventilator is delivered to Rangely District Hospital in northwestern Colorado on Friday. The unit replaced the hospital’s only exiting ventilator, which was malfunctioning. (credit: Angel West Flights)

“This simple piece of equipment is so important to their ability to adequately care for their community in such a remote location,” the Colorado Hospital Association stated in a Facebook post. “Thanks for making it possible.”

 

 

