RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) – A private plane departed Centennial Airport at noon Friday and crossed the state to deliver a medical ventilator unit near the Colorado-Utah border.
Rangely District Hospital received the ventilator. It replaces another unit that was suited for home health care and not sufficient for the long-term care that patient suffering from coronavirus symptoms might require, Rangely CEO Kyle Wren told CBS4.
Rio Blanco County announced its first positive COVID-19 test on April 2nd.
The flight and delivery came courtesy two non-profit organizations, Angel Flights West and Project C.U.R.E. The Colorado Hospital Association and the Government PPE Task Force assisted.
“This simple piece of equipment is so important to their ability to adequately care for their community in such a remote location,” the Colorado Hospital Association stated in a Facebook post. “Thanks for making it possible.”