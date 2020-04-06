



The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly 1,000 Coloradans have been hospitalized for coronavirus (COVID-19). The agency held a teleconference Monday afternoon.

They also said 148 Coloradans have died, up from 140 reported on Sunday.

Officials estimate, however, 17,000 to 18,000 Coloradans have had the virus. Testing right now only captures about 28% of people who are symptomatic, they said.

Those numbers also don’t account for asymptomatic transmission.

“If there’s a bright side to this, more people are recovering or will recover soon based on our understanding of other coronaviruses, they should have immunity,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director at CDPHE.

The agency says 26,875 people have been tested. They say social distancing has slowed the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado, but the impact of that order wouldn’t be known until later this week.

According to a COVID-19 model by a group of researchers assembled by the Colorado School of Public Health, by May 7, there could have been 941,312 cases if there had not been any social distancing.

State health officials also stated our peak has not hit yet, despite nationwide models showing that we are there now. They say they are confident in their models.

Additionally, they are encouraged to see the rate of cases doubling every five to six days as opposed to every two or three days which was happening at the start of the outbreak.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the stay at home order for the Mile High City has been extended through April 30.

Tuesday evening, Gov. Jared Polis will address the state at 6:30 p.m. Details of his address have not been released. Here is how you can watch.

As the state tries to address the lack of hospital supplies, state hospital officials don’t expect facilities will attempt to out-maneuver one another for resources like has happened at the government level. But if the rate of spread of the COVID-19 virus ramps up and hospitals fill up, those plans could change.

Friday night, Polis went on CNN to say Colorado’s order for 500 ventilators and other supplies had been canceled by the manufacturer – because the items were being bought by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

