AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An Aurora police officer accused of crashing into a tree in Colorado Springs while driving under the influence has been fired, the department confirmed Monday. Officials say Jaired Dozier was off duty when he crashed on Montebello Drive, near Academy and Austin Bluffs, just after 1:20 a.m. on March 17.
A neighbor’s doorbell camera caught the crash on the video. The large pine tree fell over immediately after the crash.
The homeowner, Jesus Porras, told KKTV the crash shook the whole house.
“It was bad,” Porras said.
Porras said the officer asked him not to report the incident and said he would pay for the damages.
“He was wasted,” Porras told KKTV.
After the crash, Dozier was put on restricted duty and an internal affairs investigation was initiated.
On Monday, Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson announced that Dozier had been terminated.
“He was a probationary employee, which means my decision is final and cannot be appealed,” Wilson stated.
“Officer Dozier’s actions do not reflect the professionalism of those who wear this uniform and someone who should represent this organization. Since taking over as Aurora’s Interim Police Chief, I promised that I would not stand for or allow behavior like this in our agency,” Wilson added. “Our officers continue to be out in our community, every single day, during this unprecedented time. Their hard work and dedication should not be overshadowed with this one officers decisions he made while off-duty.”