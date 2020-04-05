CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Will Lindsay


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Gold Star family in Colorado will be mortgage free thanks to a 9/11 organization. Army Sgt. First Class Will Lindsay died in Afghanistan during his seventh tour of duty.

Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colorado died March 22, 2019, in Kunduz, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations as part of the Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Lindsay was assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado. (credit: CBS)

He is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the family’s mortgage in honor of Gold Star Spouse Day. The foundation will do the same for two other Gold Star families.

Lindsay was a member of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Carson.

Comments

Leave a Reply