COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Gold Star family in Colorado will be mortgage free thanks to a 9/11 organization. Army Sgt. First Class Will Lindsay died in Afghanistan during his seventh tour of duty.
He is survived by his wife and four daughters.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the family’s mortgage in honor of Gold Star Spouse Day. The foundation will do the same for two other Gold Star families.
Lindsay was a member of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Carson.