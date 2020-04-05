



A restaurant focused on healthy and nutritious meals has found a way to keep its staff employed as well as support healthcare workers and others on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. People across Colorado are purchasing and donating meal kits designed to improve your immunity.

“These are medically approved immunity boxes designed specifically with meals with nutrients,” said Jennifer Peters, the owner of Just BE Kitchen. “Each dish has been specially created with nutrients designed to link immunity.”

She opened the restaurant in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood three years ago focused on serving food that was free of gluten, grain, refined sugar, and dairy. A meal kit improving immunity only made sense to her during this time where so many are at risk of an infectious disease, so she consulted a doctor on what foods would be best for the body.

“It’s a phenomenal way for my team to continue working during this challenging time,” Peters told CBS4 on Sunday. “We’re also being able to donate to these essential employees who are also working right now and whom everybody needs.”

Each kit has six meals that range from chicken dishes, to vegetable curry, soups, other proteins, as well as specialty powders like turmeric and green matcha. When you buy a kit to donate, it can go to healthcare workers, law enforcement, or grocery store employees. They have already sold 47 boxes in the first two days, they hope to give out 500 thanks to donations from around the metro area.

“We also have bone broth in the kit because all health really begins in the gut,” she said. “They are exposing themselves to multiple people all the time, this is a great way to give them some healthy, nutritious, wholesome meals to boost their immunity.”

Peters says by keeping these front line workers at their best, the entire community gains by having those important services available to take care of Colorado. Customers can order an immunity meal kit for themselves or donate to others, select “Just BE…Immunity Boxes – DONATIONS” under the “Choose a Menu” option on the website.

“They’re super excited because they’re putting themselves on the front line and they’re excited to eat food that’s very nourishing,” she said.

LINK: Just BE Kitchen