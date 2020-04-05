DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a fantastic spring day around Colorado with temperatures running around 10 degrees above average for many locations. We expect highs in the 40s and 50s in the mountains with 60s and 70s across the lower elevations.
By this afternoon it will be breezy at times and there is about a 10 percent chance to see a few stray showers pop up from the daytime heating. Most of us will stay dry but if a shower does pop up where you live it shouldn’t last too long.
We are worried about elevated fire danger in parts of southern Colorado. Areas in red on the map below are under a Red Flag Warning through sunset.
Looking ahead it should almost be a carbon copy of today’s weather on both Monday and Tuesday. Then starting Wednesday we should notice a change developing as the next storm system moves into the region. It will bring some cooler temperatures along with another statewide chance for rain and snow.