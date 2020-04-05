CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – A stay at home order didn’t deter Coloradans from parks and trails on Sunday. Crowds of people were seen in Cheeseman Park in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

Jeffco Open Space park rangers shared pictures of several trails and parking lots full of vehicles and people.

(credit: Jefferson County)

 

Sheriff’s deputies were in those parking lots trying to prevent overcrowding.

“If you elect to arrive between 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., you are part of the crowding problem. If the lot is full, move on,” a park ranger tweeted.

