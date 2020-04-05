(CBS4) – A stay at home order didn’t deter Coloradans from parks and trails on Sunday. Crowds of people were seen in Cheeseman Park in Denver.
Jeffco Open Space park rangers shared pictures of several trails and parking lots full of vehicles and people.
Deer Creek Canyon Park is overflowing. Stay close to home Colorado! You can’t tell but we are smiling when you give us 6 ft and when we see you wear your mask too! #DoingMyPartCO #jeffcotrails pic.twitter.com/ucahA0zOko
— Ranger Alicia (@RangerAlicia19) April 5, 2020
Sheriff’s deputies were in those parking lots trying to prevent overcrowding.
Thank you @jeffcosheriffco for helping @JeffcoOpenSpace monitor crowding @ our parking lots. If you elect to arrive between 10AM & 2PM, you are part of the crowding problem. Be safe & healthy. Avoid crowds. If the lot is full, move on. pic.twitter.com/ZiMEyxlRQY
— Mary Ann (@JCOSRanger1) April 5, 2020
“If you elect to arrive between 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., you are part of the crowding problem. If the lot is full, move on,” a park ranger tweeted.