CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Safety announced a member of a coronavirus task force working at the State Emergency Operations Center in Centennial tested positive for the virus. Gov. Jared Polis delivers his COVID-19 briefings from that building.
The member, officials say, was asymptomatic until April 4. After experiencing symptoms, they told their leadership and self-isolated.
Staff and other faculty were notified about the positive test result Saturday night. The operations center is now being evaluated for the level of exposure. It is cleaned nightly, officials say.
Staff members were asked if they worked in the same area of the facility of the patient or had contact or worked near them in the last 48 hours. If so, they are asked to self-quarantine.
Those who did not are asked to monitor their health for the next two weeks. Staff who are asymptomatic will go to work as regular, however those who are symptomatic will stay home.
Staff will also wear masks as recommended by the governor.
The state has also increased screening for symptoms, like taking temperatures, from once daily to twice a day.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there are more than 4,500 cases of COVID-19 in the state; more than 870 hospitalizations; 126 deaths.