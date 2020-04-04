WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Six people suspected of impersonating law enforcement officers have been cleared in Weld County. Sheriff’s deputies received more than 30 tips since Wednesday.
Investigators continue to look for a suspect they describe as a heavy-set white man of medium height and light-colored hair. They say he’s suspected of pulling vehicles over in Weld County while driving a black Dodge Charger which might have emergency lights and a magnetic emblems on the door.
Officials tell CBS4 the suspect is not asking for personal identification like a driver’s license or registration.
On Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said some residents are taking advantage of the case and are making false reports about being pulled over by a suspected police impersonator. Officials say those residents use the excuse to be late to work or to miss work entirely.
They remind the public making a false report not only is a crime, but also takes resources away from other, real calls for service.
Anyone who thinks they have been pulled over by a police impersonator is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit at (970) 304-6464.
On March 27, several residents reported to the Greeley Police Department they were waved through a fake roadblock and questioned for “violating the COVID-19 law.” Greeley police said no GPD officers, Weld County Sheriff’s deputies or Colorado State Patrol troopers conducted these traffic stops.
Fort Collins also received reports of a police impersonator near Harmony and Timberline Roads.
Drivers who are being pulled over are asked to do so, but then call 911 to verify the officer’s identification:
Here’s what you should do if stopped by someone who may not be a legitimate law enforcement officer:
- Call 911. Dispatchers can help determine if the person stopping you is actually an officer.
- Turn on your hazard lights. This tells the person behind you that you’re aware and taking action, and it also draws the attention of other passing vehicles.
- Stop in a well-lit, public area.
- Remain respectful but cautious.
- Ask to see a badge or identification.
- If you’re concerned for your safety, tell the 911 dispatcher and follow their instructions. Your safety is important to us.
- Try to remember as many details as possible about the person who stopped you and their vehicle so you can provide that information to police.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado