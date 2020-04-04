



Six people suspected of impersonating law enforcement officers have been cleared in Weld County. Sheriff’s deputies received more than 30 tips since Wednesday.

Investigators continue to look for a suspect they describe as a heavy-set white man of medium height and light-colored hair. They say he’s suspected of pulling vehicles over in Weld County while driving a black Dodge Charger which might have emergency lights and a magnetic emblems on the door.

Officials tell CBS4 the suspect is not asking for personal identification like a driver’s license or registration.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said some residents are taking advantage of the case and are making false reports about being pulled over by a suspected police impersonator. Officials say those residents use the excuse to be late to work or to miss work entirely.

They remind the public making a false report not only is a crime, but also takes resources away from other, real calls for service.

Anyone who thinks they have been pulled over by a police impersonator is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit at (970) 304-6464.

On March 27, several residents reported to the Greeley Police Department they were waved through a fake roadblock and questioned for “violating the COVID-19 law.” Greeley police said no GPD officers, Weld County Sheriff’s deputies or Colorado State Patrol troopers conducted these traffic stops.

Fort Collins also received reports of a police impersonator near Harmony and Timberline Roads.

Drivers who are being pulled over are asked to do so, but then call 911 to verify the officer’s identification:

Here’s what you should do if stopped by someone who may not be a legitimate law enforcement officer:

Call 911. Dispatchers can help determine if the person stopping you is actually an officer.

Turn on your hazard lights. This tells the person behind you that you’re aware and taking action, and it also draws the attention of other passing vehicles.

Stop in a well-lit, public area.

Remain respectful but cautious.

Ask to see a badge or identification.

If you’re concerned for your safety, tell the 911 dispatcher and follow their instructions. Your safety is important to us.

Try to remember as many details as possible about the person who stopped you and their vehicle so you can provide that information to police.

